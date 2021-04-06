DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.97

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.97 and last traded at $82.56, with a volume of 10449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

