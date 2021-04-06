DIGG Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175,499.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. DIGG has a total market cap of $40.74 million and approximately $175,499.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIGG has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $37,824.99 or 0.65263656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00274876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00113857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.00 or 0.00771256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,851.83 or 0.99818171 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.