DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Achieves $65.00 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $65.00 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.98 or 0.00478215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028494 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.41 or 0.04568930 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

