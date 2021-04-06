Digitalcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,314.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,103.81 or 0.03607704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $237.16 or 0.00406695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.63 or 0.01126007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.57 or 0.00455412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.87 or 0.00466216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00319582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,209,866 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

