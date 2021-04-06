DigitalNote (XDN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $302,392.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $302,392.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.99 or 0.00467709 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,036,228,643 coins and its circulating supply is 4,886,101,981 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

