Digitex City (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Digitex City token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00658132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00078993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031238 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars.

