Digiwage (WAGE) Price Up 48.7% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Digiwage token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $82,363.98 and $103.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001383 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

