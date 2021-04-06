Digix Gold Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $807,355.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.22 million and $807,355.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.59 or 0.00096230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00057363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00686877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,620 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

