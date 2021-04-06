Digix Gold Token Price Hits $56.13 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $806,980.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $56.13 or 0.00097242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00655120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031268 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,620 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

