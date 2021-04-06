DigixDAO Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $41.45 million and approximately $116,051.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $406.43 or 0.00692745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00055062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00038503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00686368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030935 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,981 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

