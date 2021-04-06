Diligence (IRA) Market Cap Hits $13,864.88

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Diligence coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Diligence has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Diligence has a total market cap of $13,864.88 and $335.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005791 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 102.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001820 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Diligence

Diligence is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

