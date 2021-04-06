Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.76

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

DCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.