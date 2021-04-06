Raymond James Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Strong-Buy

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

DCOM stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 202,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

