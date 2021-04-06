Dimecoin Trading 79.5% Higher Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 79.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $4,849.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003154 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004841 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.73 or 0.00740292 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 132.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 88.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

