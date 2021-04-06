Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 16,578 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Leidos worth $182,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leidos by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Leidos by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,982,000 after purchasing an additional 378,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

