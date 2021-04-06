Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $166,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $176.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day moving average of $151.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.