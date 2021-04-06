Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 149,386 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of AstraZeneca worth $176,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

