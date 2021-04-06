Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 309,830 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.61% of Unum Group worth $168,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 246,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

