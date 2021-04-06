Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,904 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Dover worth $167,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 116,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,280 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Dover by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 38,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Dover by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,400,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $140.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

