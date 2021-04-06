Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 76,716 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.06% of KeyCorp worth $169,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

