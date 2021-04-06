Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.37% of Kemper worth $169,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

