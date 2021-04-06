Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of MSCI worth $175,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI opened at $440.61 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.07 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

