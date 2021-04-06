Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Constellation Brands worth $163,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Constellation Brands by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.52.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

