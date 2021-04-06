Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Medical Properties Trust worth $167,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

