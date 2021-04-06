Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $169.79 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198,601 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 229,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.03% of Foot Locker worth $169,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $17,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

