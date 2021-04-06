Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $169.95 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.04% of Sensata Technologies worth $169,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 351.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after buying an additional 783,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,949,000 after buying an additional 52,615 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

ST stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.