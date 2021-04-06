Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $172.36 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $172,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,599,000 after purchasing an additional 279,124 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

