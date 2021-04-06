Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $177.65 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.42% of ManpowerGroup worth $177,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $104.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

