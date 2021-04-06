Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Stryker worth $165,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,714 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $157.95 and a twelve month high of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

