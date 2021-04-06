Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.21% of Invesco worth $177,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.