Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,448,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Corteva worth $172,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

