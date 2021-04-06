Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Discover Financial Services worth $175,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.