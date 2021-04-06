Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of W. P. Carey worth $175,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 81.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $200,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 455.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 311.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

