Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 222,388 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Sysco worth $171,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

