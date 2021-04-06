Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 442,481 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Yum China worth $172,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after acquiring an additional 546,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in Yum China by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,701,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,248,000 after buying an additional 700,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

