Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.56% of LKQ worth $166,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,469,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,270,000 after buying an additional 72,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

