Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $175,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $1,664,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $223,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

