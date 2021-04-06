Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $168,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

