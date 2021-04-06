Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,458,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of NIO worth $168,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

