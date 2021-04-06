Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,203 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.44% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $168,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,496,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

