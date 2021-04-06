Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 188,630 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,779,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.08% of Toll Brothers worth $164,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,330,709. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

