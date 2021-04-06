Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 390,338 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,167,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 390,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.93% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $169,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBC stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.