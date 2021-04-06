Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,689 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.11% of Independent Bank Group worth $165,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBTX opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

