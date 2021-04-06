Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 619,681 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,573,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.14% of Commercial Metals worth $176,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,297. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

CMC stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

