Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 694,500 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,267,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 694,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.97% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $165,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 499,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000.

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEO opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

