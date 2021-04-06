Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 894,936 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 894,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.69% of Associated Banc worth $174,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of ASB opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.