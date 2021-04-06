Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.23% of Voya Financial worth $165,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

