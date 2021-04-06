Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 114,731 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Ross Stores worth $172,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.47. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.15 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 146.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at $48,722,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,110 shares of company stock worth $25,291,415. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

