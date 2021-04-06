Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,057,388.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,396 shares of company stock worth $22,043,541. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.