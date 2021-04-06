Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,642.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,642 ($34.52) and last traded at GBX 2,606 ($34.05), with a volume of 11982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,596 ($33.92).
DPLM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,470.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00.
Diploma Company Profile
(LON:DPLM
)
Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.
