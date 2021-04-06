Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,642.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,642 ($34.52) and last traded at GBX 2,606 ($34.05), with a volume of 11982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,596 ($33.92).

DPLM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,470.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

